New head coach Michael Duff confident he can help League One Barnsley progress

Michael Duff believes he can help move Barnsley forward after signing a three-year deal to become the League One club’s new head coach.

The 44-year-old, who resigned as Cheltenham boss on Monday, takes over from under-23s manager Martin Devaney – a former team-mate with the Robins – who was placed in temporary charge after Poya Asbaghi was sacked in April.

Duff led Cheltenham to 15th in League One, their highest EFL finish, and is looking to have an impact at his new club, who were relegated from the Championship last season.

“The opportunity came around to manage a club the size of this, I’m ambitious, I want to progress,” he told barnsleyfc.co.uk.

“I just saw it as the next step, and I think me and the club can work hand in hand to hopefully move forward again.”

Chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad believes Duff is well equipped to handle the promotion push from League One.

“His wealth of experience throughout the English footballing pyramid both as a player and head coach will be of great benefit to our players and staff alike,” he said.

“Crucially, Michael is aware of the challenges that League One possesses and as such, we are confident that he is the right man to take us forward.

“Everyone is behind Michael and will support him to achieve our targets.”