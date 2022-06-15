Search

15 Jun 2022

A real coup – Lee Johnson happy after Hibernian sign Jair Tavares from Benfica

A real coup – Lee Johnson happy after Hibernian sign Jair Tavares from Benfica

Hibernian have signed Portuguese winger Jair Tavares from Benfica on a four-year contract in a move described by manager Lee Johnson as “a real coup”.

The 21-year-old – cousin of Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches – progressed through the youth ranks with the Lisbon club, establishing himself in their ‘B’ team who play in the country’s second division.

Tavares, who has been capped by his national team at various age-groups up to under-19 level, can play on either flank but is predominantly left-sided.

“Completing the deal to bring Jair to Hibernian FC is a real coup for this football club,” Johnson told Hibs’ official website.

“He’s an incredibly talented winger that’ll not only improve our first-team squad, but is someone that has a lot of potential to develop into a top player in this league.

“Jair is an exciting, attacking talent that adds speed and trickery to our wide areas. We welcome him warmly to Hibs and look forward to working with him.

“I’d also like to thank the staff at Hibernian FC, Benfica, Jair’s father Adriano, and his agent for their work in getting this deal done.”

The terms of the transfer remain undisclosed but head of recruitment Ian Gordon is pleased with the deal Hibs have managed to pull off.

“It’s not often you are able to get a player of Jair’s quality for the terms agreed in this transfer,” he said.

“He’s a player we’ve monitored closely for a period of time and were able to take advantage of a specific clause in his contract. He is a real talent that’ll only get better.”

Tavares is the latest new face to check in at Easter Road this close-season following the recruitment of goalkeeper David Marshall, defenders Lewis Miller and Rocky Bushiri, midfielder Nohan Kenneh, and attacker Momodou Bojang.

