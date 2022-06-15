Search

15 Jun 2022

Gerrard dines with Ferrell and Fury talks numbers – Wednesday’s sporting social

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jun 2022 7:14 PM

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 15.

Cricket

A Test to remember in Nottingham.

Neil Warnock enjoyed it, too.

Nothing beats a hug from mum.

Kevin Pietersen was on his travels.

David Willey announced his departure from Yorkshire.

Football

Things escalated quickly for Steven Gerrard.

All smiles for Darwin.

The Lionesses had a special visitor.

Beth Mead got the nod.

David De Gea chilled out.

Eric Dier posed an interesting question.

Alan Shearer reminisced.

A new project for Mason Mount.

Boxing

Quick message from Tyson Fury.

Frank Bruno has no plans to re-enter the ring.

Tennis

Katie Boulter marched on.

Belinda Bencic recalled an epic point.

Johanna Konta and bump briefly returned to the court.

Athletics

Laura Muir was in good shape for a busy summer.

Usain Bolt was still basking in the glory of Soccer Aid.

Cycling

Sir Chris Hoy was modest, as ever.

Rugby Union

Maro Itoje was chuffed.

Swimming

Sharron Davies earned some guilt-free R&R.

Formula One

James Hunt was remembered.

