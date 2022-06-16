Search

16 Jun 2022

On this day in 2008: Tiger Woods wins US Open after play-off with Rocco Mediate

On this day in 2008: Tiger Woods wins US Open after play-off with Rocco Mediate

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jun 2022 7:00 AM

Tiger Woods won the US Open after 19 holes of a play-off against Rocco Mediate at the Torrey Pines course, on this day in 2008.

Woods kept his hopes of winning alive and forced the play-off by holing a 15-foot birdie putt on 18 for the pair to tie on one under after four rounds in southern California.

Mediate, who was bidding to become the oldest US Open winner at the age of 45, led by one on the final tee, but Woods responded with a birdie.

With neither player able to be separated after the 18-hole play-off, sudden death commenced, but Mediate bogeyed the first extra hole.

On the same day he reached 500 weeks as world number one, Woods capitalised and made no mistake to seal the championship.

The result was his 14th major victory and he moved to within four major titles of Jack Nicklaus’ all-time career record of 18 victories.

Woods’ feat was made even more remarkable as The Open was his first event since undergoing knee surgery straight after the Masters earlier in April, and he struggled throughout the tournament with pain.

Speaking after the win, he said: “I don’t know how it has even got this far but I’m very, very fortunate to have played 91 holes and come out on top.

“I think this is the best, just because of all the things I had to deal with. It’s a close one with the first (major) that I won (at the 1997 Masters).

“I dealt with a few things this week and just had to keep plugging along.”

Woods has since won one more major, the 2019 Masters, and after sustaining serious injuries in a car accident last year, he made a remarkable comeback to compete at the Masters in April this year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media