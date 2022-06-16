Search

16 Jun 2022

Another New Zealand coronavirus case as Devon Conway returns positive test

Another New Zealand coronavirus case as Devon Conway returns positive test

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jun 2022 1:14 PM

Devon Conway has become the third member of the New Zealand Test squad to test positive for Covid-19, with two of the tourists’ backroom staff also caught up in a growing outbreak.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was struck down on the eve of the second Test at Trent Bridge, with all-rounder Michael Bracewell also testing positive after experiencing symptoms in the aftermath of England’s series-clinching victory.

Conway’s case came up after a separate round of PCR screening on Wednesday, with physio Vijay Vallabh and strength and conditioning specialist Chris Donaldson also being flagged.

The remainder of the squad has returned negative results and those who have been forced to isolate are travelling separately to Leeds on Sunday for the series finale at Headingley.

As it stands all three of Williamson, Bracewell and Conway should be clear to take the field next Thursday, with Cricket New Zealand continuing to follow pre-agreed health protocols in the meantime.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media