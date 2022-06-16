Search

16 Jun 2022

Jamie Overton joins twin brother Craig in England squad for third Test

Jamie Overton joins twin brother Craig in England squad for third Test

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jun 2022 2:01 PM

Jamie Overton has been called up for England’s final Test against New Zealand, joining twin brother Craig in a 14-man squad.

The uncapped Surrey seamer, who is the younger sibling by three minutes, has been added to an otherwise unchanged selection for Headingley following this week’s rousing, series-clinching victory at Trent Bridge.

The decision puts the Overtons back on the same side after they came head to head in the LV= Insurance County Championship last week, a meeting that ended with Craig suffering a concussion after Jamie hit him with a bouncer.

England have reported no injury concerns among the bowling group but the addition suggests they are keen to assess their options in Leeds, having relied on a three-man pace attack of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and newcomer Matthew Potts in the last two Tests.

No twins have played international cricket for England before, a record that seems likely to stay intact given Craig has been an unused squad member in the first two games against the Kiwis.

But should conditions favour quick bowlers, as they often do in Leeds, England could choose to replace spinner Jack Leach with an additional pace option and pit the Overtons into direct competition for one place.

Jamie is comfortably the quicker bowler, clocked at 90mph this season, and has greater range as a batter – which could be relevant given the length of the current English tail.

But Craig Overton has proved a more reliable, consistent performer in first-class cricket over the years, boasting 402 wickets compared to Jamie’s 206 and picking up eight Test caps and four ODI appearances.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media