16 Jun 2022

The Ridler finds the answers in incident-packed Norfolk Stakes

16 Jun 2022 4:01 PM

The Ridler caused a 50-1 upset as Richard Fahey won a dramatic running of the Norfolk Stakes for the second successive year.

Following on from Perfect Power, who went on to win a couple of Group Ones and holds leading claims in the Commonwealth Cup on Friday, The Ridler was harder to fancy having finished only third at Beverley last time out.

On board was Paul Hanagan, who earlier in the season lost his long-held job as Fahey’s stable jockey to Oisin Orr, but it was a case of friends reunited.

The Ridler was outpaced early on as Walbank, Bakeel and The Antarctic were all prominent.

Aidan O’Brien’s The Antarctic, a brother to Battaash, was the first to drop away as Walbank attempted to see them off, but Hanagan was just beginning his move.

As The Ridler hit the front, though, he began to drift markedly to his left, hampering both Crispy Cat and Brave Nation with a stewards’ inquiry called.

However, as the winning distance was a length and three-quarters to Walbank it was perhaps hard to argue the best horse did not win and the placings remained unaltered.

For Fahey, who had to rule Clearpoint, one of the ante-post favourites for the race, out earlier in the week, all was well that ended well.

Local News

