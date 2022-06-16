Search

16 Jun 2022

Paul Pogba out to show Man Utd ‘made a mistake’ with ‘nothing’ contract offer

Paul Pogba out to show Man Utd ‘made a mistake’ with ‘nothing’ contract offer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jun 2022 4:02 PM

Paul Pogba says he wants to prove Manchester United wrong after claiming their reported £300,000-a-week offer to keep him at Old Trafford was “nothing”.

The 29-year-old France midfielder is expected to return to Juventus when his United contract expires at the end of this month.

In a new Amazon Prime documentary entitled ‘The Pogumentary’, to be released on Friday, Pogba discusses his future with his former agent Mino Raiola, who died following a long illness in April.

In excerpts seen by the PA news agency, Pogba said: “My thought process is to show Manchester that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract.

“And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

As revealed in the documentary, United actually made two offers to extend Pogba’s stay, while Raiola said he had also been in talks with Barcelona and Paris St Germain.

Pogba is filmed in the documentary asking Raiola whether United had made a second offer in July 2021.

Raiola replied: “Yes. They absolutely want you to stay. For me, the offer doesn’t reflect that. I told them, ‘If you want him to stay, don’t make that offer’.

“I will make them understand that if they really want you to stay and they want to build a project around you, this time they have to act differently and put the money on the table.”

Pogba added: “They’re bluffing. How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that.”

Pogba, who first arrived at Old Trafford from Le Havre as a 16-year-old in 2009, was allowed to leave United on a free transfer and join Juventus in 2012.

He won four Serie A titles with Juve before returning to United for a then world record fee of £89m in August 2016 and reached his peak when helping France lift the World Cup at Russia 2018.

But Pogba, who did not enjoy the best relationship with former United managers Sir Alex Ferguson or Jose Mourinho, was rarely at his best for the Premier League side.

The Frenchman’s struggles at Old Trafford are summed up by Raiola in one clip from the documentary when the Italian agent told Pogba: “We must try to make you feel as good as when you are with the French national team.

“You’re different with them. You understand? You’re another Pogba with the Manchester United team. It’s not normal.

“With the France team, you’re the real Pogba, the Pogba of Juventus, the Pogba that everyone loves. With Manchester, there’s something blocking you.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media