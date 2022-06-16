Search

16 Jun 2022

A family affair – English cricket’s brothers in arms

A family affair – English cricket’s brothers in arms

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jun 2022 4:13 PM

Jamie Overton has joined twin Craig in the England Test squad for next week’s clash against New Zealand at Headingley.

Should Jamie take the field in Leeds, they would become the first ever twins to play men’s cricket for England, with Jill and Jane Powell having done so for the women’s team.

But there have already been a handful of brothers over the years. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of those who have gone before.

Tom and Sam Curran

The Surrey pair were born into a cricketing family, with father Kevin having represented Zimbabwe and also played for Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire. Seamer Tom played two Ashes Tests but soon specialised in white-ball formats, while all-rounder Sam has gone on to pick up 24 Test caps. They played in the same England team together for the first time during an ODI in Colombo in 2018.

Adam and Ben Hollioake

Older brother Adam was an innovative and respected captain of Surrey, briefly enjoying some success as England’s one-day skipper. He managed four Tests and 35 ODI appearances but never quite managed to make his mark in the international arena. He, and many others, believes younger brother Ben would have done just that had he not been tragically killed in a car accident aged 24. The pair made a cherished Test debut together at Trent Bridge in 1997.

Chris and Robin Smith

As a younger man Robin Smith looked up to the achievements of his brother Chris, who was older by five years. But while his rise to the very top was cut short, totalling eight Tests and four ODIs, the younger Smith became one of the most accomplished batters of his generation. A magnificent player of pace in an era of fine fast bowlers, he scored 13 England centuries and for many years held the one-day batting record for a knock of 167 not out against Australia.

Tony and Ian Greig

Tony Greig was a huge figure in English cricket during the 1970s, a physically imposing, brash all-rounder who went on to become an outspoken captain. His international career ended in acrimony after his involvement with Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket, though he later enjoyed a rebirth in the commentary box. Younger brother Ian had a much less dramatic, less illustrious career and played just two Tests in 1982 before returning to the domestic circuit.

WG, Edward and George Grace

The first ever Test match on English soil in 1880 saw the home side include three brothers in their team. Two – Edward and George – never played for their country again, but WG scored 152 and went on to become one of the most instantly recognisable figures in British sport.

Other family ties

The Overtons join an England set-up that includes three players following in their father’s footsteps. Stuart Broad has outshone the achievements of current ICC match referee Chris, Jonny Bairstow carries the torch for the late David and white-ball international David Willey is picking up where former umpire Peter left off as a player.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media