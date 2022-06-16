Search

16 Jun 2022

Gold-en day for O’Brien and Moore with Kyprios

16 Jun 2022 7:42 PM

Kyprios is the new kid on the staying block having landed the Gold Cup for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore with the veteran Stradivarius back in third.

It was a bold bid by Stradivarius but he once again met trouble in running. But Frankie Dettori said later it was not the difference between joy and despair. Mojo Star was second, filling the same spot he had in the Derby and St Leger last year.

It was a day to forget for Dettori, who had a close second on the Queen’s Saga in the Britannia Handicap and then had to settle for the runner-up spot on Her Majesty’s Reach For The Moon in the Hampton Court Stakes.

The day began in controversial fashion when 50-1 shot The Ridler charted a wayward path in providing Richard Fahey and Paul Hanagan with successive victories in the Norfolk Stakes. While Hanagan was banned for 10 days, The Ridler kept the race.

On Friday the fillies take centre stage in the Coronation Stakes and although Irish Guineas winner Homeless Songs in an absentee on account of the fast ground, both the English and French Guineas victors line up in Cachet and Mangoustine. There is also last year’s champion juvenile filly Inspiral having her first start of the year and the American Pizza Bianca, a winner at the Breeders’ Cup, adding spice to the mix.

The other Group One on the card is the Commonwealth Cup over six furlongs with Karl Burke’s El Caballo arriving on a roll but Go Bears Go, Perfect Power, Twilight Jet and Tiber Flow all bring smart form to the table.

