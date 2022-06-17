Search

17 Jun 2022

UK Athletics to discontinue Christian Malcolm’s role as part of restructure

Staff Reporter

17 Jun 2022 12:03 PM

UK Athletics will discontinue Christian Malcolm’s Olympic head coach role as part of a restructure.

He will remain in position until after August’s European Championships and will continue to work with the athletes ahead of next month’s World Championships in Eugene.

Malcolm will hold talks with UKA over other opportunities, having been in the head coach role since September 2020.

“I am very disappointed to hear about the news but understand the rationale around this decision,” he said.

“My priority now is to continue working in the same way, maintaining professionalism and doing my job throughout the summer. I am fully focused on supporting our athletes and coaches, during this extremely busy summer for our sport.

“We have some incredibly talented athletes – some of whom have ambitious aims to compete across three major championships this summer.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them compete and supporting those individuals towards the World and European Championships, as well as representing their home nations during the Commonwealth Games.”

The plans have been part of an ongoing strategy review with UK Sport and will come into force from September.

There will be increased levels of support and engagement with athletes on the World Class Performance programme and a significant increase in financial investment in the personal coaches of the athletes on the WCP.

There will also be new event leadership appointments to work alongside the WCP head of sprints and relays and WCP endurance performance manager.

UKA is also close to finalising the appointment of its new technical director with a view to them starting in September.

