England duo George Ford and Owen Farrell hailed ahead of Twickenham showpiece

George Ford and Owen Farrell have been described as players “relentless in their pursuit of excellence” ahead of taking centre-stage in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final.

Leicester fly-half Ford and Saracens’ tactical controller Farrell unquestionably hold the keys to victory for their teams.

Tigers, chasing a ninth Premiership title in their first domestic showpiece final since 2013, were never replaced as regular-season league leaders across 24 games.

10 – George Ford is the top point scorer in @premrugby this season (220) and has made the most kicks from hand of any fly half (244), while Owen Farrell has the best goal-kicking success rate of any player to attempt more than 10 kicks at goal (84%). Boot.#GallagherPremFinal pic.twitter.com/VuBO6ytCgu — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) June 15, 2022

Saracens, meanwhile, are back on the big stage following their relegation to the Championship and £5.36million fine two years ago for repeated salary cap breaches.

“There are huge similarities between the two of them,” Leicester head coach and former Saracens captain Steve Borthwick said.

“They love rugby, they are relentless in their pursuit of excellence, the amount of training they would do, how driven they are to win.

“George is an incredible tactical leader and very astute in terms of what the team needs. He is a guy who wants to get better, and it is a privilege to work with him.”

📋 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 The Leicester Tigers 2️⃣3️⃣ to face @Saracens in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham. #LEIvSAR 🏉 #COYT 👊 pic.twitter.com/nwAomSUVf7 — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) June 17, 2022

Borthwick has handed a surprise Twickenham start to 39-year-old Richard Wigglesworth, who is handed the role of Ford’s half-back partner, with Ben Youngs on the bench.

Wigglesworth helped Saracens win European and Premiership crowns during his 10 years with the club before joining Leicester ahead of Borthwick’s first season at the helm.

Chris Ashton, the Premiership’s record try-scorer, also features for Leicester, with Guy Porter moving from wing to centre as replacement for an injured Dan Kelly.

Saracens show one change from the side that beat semi-final opponents Harlequins, as lock Nick Isiekwe takes over from Tim Swinson.

🐺 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠'𝗦 𝗨𝗣 🚨 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th appearance for @Mako_Vunipola1️⃣ change from semi-final win.🔙 @NickIsiekwe starts in second-row. Here is your 2️⃣3️⃣ tasked with bringing home the 🏆. Full Team News ⬇️#StrongerTogether ⚫️🔴📸 @maroitoje — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) June 17, 2022

Leicester have risen from successive 11th-place Premiership finishes before Borthwick took charge to contest their 10th final.

“I am excited about this team, the journey we are on, and it is another step for us,” Borthwick added.

“It is a really experienced Saracens team, their squad is packed full of international experience, so we know it is an incredible challenge.

“But that is the nature of games like this. You have got to be at your best.”

Reflecting on his Leicester reign, Borthwick said: “The first game we played was Exeter away (in August 2020), and we lost 26-13.

“About 20 minutes into the match, we were 6-0 up, then Exeter scored two or three tries quickly, and I thought ‘we are going to be tested here’.

“A team like Exeter can turn that into 50 points, because they are that good, but I saw our guys fight really hard, and I thought if I’ve got that, then I have got something to work with.”

Trying to outwit Borthwick on the tactical front will be Saracens’ long-serving rugby director Mark McCall, and a fascinating battle lies ahead.

What a contest we have on Saturday 🙌 Just 7️⃣ points split @LeicesterTigers and @Saracens this season 🤜💥🤛 The Tigers won it at the death in October with a dramatic 8️⃣3️⃣rd minute penalty try 👊😮#GallagherPremFinal pic.twitter.com/ct4i2gm0j5 — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) June 16, 2022

Saracens’ England prop Mako Vunipola said: “His (McCall’s) ability to see the bigger picture is second to none, and his biggest strength.

“It is his ability to see that something we need to fix in September or October, otherwise it will come and bite us when we get to March or April.

“The direction he has given to us and for us as senior players, the openness he shares with us, is amazing.

“We take for granted as senior players the ability to talk to him, and for him to listen to some of our opinions.

“There are not many coaches that have the patience to deal with the number of personalities we have in the team.”