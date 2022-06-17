Search

17 Jun 2022

No Eastbourne wild card for Emma Raducanu amid ongoing injury concern

No Eastbourne wild card for Emma Raducanu amid ongoing injury concern

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jun 2022 5:48 PM

Emma Raducanu was not among the British wild cards announced on Friday for next week’s Rothesay International Eastbourne as she continues to recover from a side injury.

The US Open champion is in a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon after picking up another physical issue early in her first-round match in Nottingham last week.

Raducanu completed only seven games before withdrawing and, having indicated she may be fit to play in Eastbourne, the 19-year-old decided against seeking a wild card.

She may instead opt to play a match at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition at the Hurlingham Club next week but, assuming she is fit, will go into her home grand slam with very limited grass-court preparation.

Ryan Peniston and Katie Boulter have been rewarded for their strong performances this week at Queen’s and Birmingham, respectively, with wild cards alongside Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage, Jack Draper and Jay Clarke.

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans were the automatic British entries, while the headline act of the week will be the returning Serena Williams, who is playing doubles with Ons Jabeur.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media