O’Brien chalks up 80th Royal Ascot success with Changingoftheguard

Aidan O’Brien celebrated his 80th Royal Ascot winner when Changingoftheguard made every yard of the running in the King Edward VII Stakes.
Having attempted to make all in the Derby last time out before fading into fifth, he was out again quickly and this time Ryan Moore was back on board with the same tactics adopted.
Moore was hard at work from a long way out and while all the runners threw down some sort of a challenge, it was the Charlie Fellowes-trained Grand Alliance who came widest and latest of all.
There was little in it at the line and they were far apart on the track, but the 11-10 favourite got the verdict by a short head.
