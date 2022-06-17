Search

17 Jun 2022

Dettori secures Ascot redemption on Coronation queen Inspiral

Dettori secures Ascot redemption on Coronation queen Inspiral

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jun 2022 7:31 PM

What a difference a day makes. The knives were out for Frankie Dettori after Stradivarius could finish only third in his bid for a joint-record fourth victory in Thursday’s Gold Cup, while a subsequent defeat aboard the Queen’s red-hot favourite Reach For The Moon will not have helped his mood.

In light of those reverses there was significant pressure on the popular Italian’s shoulders going into the Coronation Stakes as he teamed up with the unbeaten Inspiral, but he proved class is permanent by delivering John and Thady Gosden’s filly to seal a hugely-impressive victory on her belated return.

Richard Fahey was thrilled to see his stable star Perfect Power successfully revert to sprinting in the Commonwealth Cup, having failed to see out the mile in the 2000 Guineas, while Meditate looks a Classic filly in the making for next season after making it three from three for Aidan O’Brien in the Albany.

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

Performance of the day

What’s next?

The Platinum Jubilee Stakes takes centre stage on the fifth and final day, with Australian raider Home Affairs a hot favourite to provide Chris Waller with a famous sprint double following Nature Strip’s dominant display in the King’s Stand on Tuesday. Home Affairs actually pipped his stablemate in a Group One earlier in the year and is clearly the one to beat on that form. Artorius is a second Australian challenger, while American trainer Wesley Ward will be hoping Campanelle can bag a third win a the showpiece meeting following previous triumphs in the Queen Mary and Commonwealth Cup. Creative Force, Highfield Princess and Sacred add further strength in depth. Elsewhere on the card, last year’s Irish Derby and St Leger hero Hurricane Lane returns in the Hardwicke Stakes, while Aidan O’Brien’s Alfred Munnings puts his unbeaten record and tall reputation on the line in the Chesham.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media