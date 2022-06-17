Search

17 Jun 2022

David Moyes and Declan Rice banned by UEFA for Eintracht Frankfurt incidents

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jun 2022 8:30 PM

West Ham boss David Moyes and captain Declan Rice have been banned by UEFA for one and two matches respectively following the club’s Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

European football’s governing body has announced Moyes will serve a one-game suspension for unsporting conduct while Rice received a two-match ban for abusing a referee in the second leg of last month’s semi-final defeat.

Moyes was shown a straight red card by referee Jesus Gil Manzano for booting the ball at a ballboy while England midfielder Rice accused the Spanish official of corruption after the Hammers’ 1-0 loss in Frankfurt had sealed the Bundesliga side’s 3-1 aggregate win.

Rice’s remarks to Manzano in the tunnel at the end of the game were captured by American TV company Fox Sports, with footage circulating on social media.

“Ref, ref, it’s so poor, all night, it’s so bad,” said the 23-year-old.

“How can you be that bad, honestly? You’ve probably been f****** paid. F****** corruption.”

West Ham had Aaron Cresswell dismissed in the 19th minute at Deutsche Bank Park for pulling down Jens Petter Hauge as he attempted to go through on goal.

The full-back was initially shown a yellow card, which was upgraded to red after a video assistant referee review.

UEFA have also fined West Ham £1,502 for their fans’ use of fireworks at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park stadium.

The governing body also said Frankfurt would play one match behind closed doors, subject to a probationary two-year period, and fined them £68,684 in total for six offences, including their fans’ pitch invasion, throwing objects and insufficient protection of the playing area against intruders.

