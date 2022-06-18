Search

18 Jun 2022

Rohaan roars to Wokingham repeat

Top-weight Rohaan became the fifth horse to record back-to-back Wokingham Handicap successes as Ryan Moore threaded the eye of the needle to take the six-furlong Royal Ascot cavalry charge.

The David Evans-trained four-year-old has to be produced late and Moore bided his time aboard the 18-1 chance, knifing through a gap near the stands side between Popmaster and Mr Wagyu to score by three-quarters of a length under a hands-and-heels ride.

The victory secured the 38-year-old his ninth Royal Ascot top jockey award following his seventh victory of the week, with Popmaster (16-1) a gallant second. Jumby (12-1) stayed on well for third, with recent Epsom winner Mr Wagyu (28-1) just getting tired in the closing stages, having looked a threat with a furlong to race.

Evans said: “Ryan knew what to do and instilled confidence into the horse.

“I felt from two out the result was never in doubt. It was a fantastic performance.

“He’s a cut above them on his day. He’s had his problems, but he was ready.”

Moore said: “On this horse I knew from two and a half out that he was coming right back to form and that he was going to win.

“He felt like the horse of old and all credit to David for getting him there.”

Chris Kiely, who co-owns Rohaan with footballer James Tomkins, saluted the effort of Evans and “the best moment of my life”.

He said: “Dave the magician got him right and kept him ready. He said two weeks ago that Rohaan is absolutely flying. I don’t know he has got him back. I thought we may have been too hard on him. This is the best moment of my life.

“I’ve had two kids and got married, but this is the best moment of my life. This thing was done three months ago.”

