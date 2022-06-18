Missed The Cut makes no mistake – now world is his oyster

Missed The Cut looked a Group horse in a handicap as he completed a hat-trick in facile fashion in the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The fast-improving Quality Road colt gave Australian jockey James McDonald a third win of the week, as he drew readily clear approaching the furlong marker.

His four-and-a-quarter-length beating of Asgoodassobergets handed young Classic-winning trainer George Boughey a second Royal Ascot winner of the week. Sun King and the staying-on Groundbreaker secured minor honours.

Boughey said: “He’s a smart horse and had been working very well. James was very complimentary about him and said he had a nice sit two off the rail. He was never going to have traffic problems from there.

“He’s a horse that could run around the world. As his pedigree is half dirt, he’s a horse with a huge amount of potential.

“He is the first horse who walked into the yard with a pedigree like that and his work has suggested that he is pretty smart.

“It means the world, it really does.”

McDonald was clearly impressed, saying: “Missed The Cut is a very good horse. He is very unassuming and went about his business in a relaxed manner.

“His turn of foot when I gave him a bit of rein, he really accelerated. He’s got some boot.”