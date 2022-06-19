Michael Beale brings Kenneth Paal to QPR

QPR have signed Dutch defender Kenneth Paal on a three-year deal.
The 24-year-old left-back joins the Sky Bet Championship club on a free transfer following the termination of his contract with PEC Zwolle.
R’s manager Michael Beale first spotted Paal, who came through PSV Eindhoven’s youth system, at a youth tournament more than a decade ago.
“I am so happy that we have Kenneth at our club,” Beale told the club website.
“He is a player that gives us lots of quality and versatility on the left side of the pitch.
“He comes with an excellent CV and, importantly, with a huge desire to play for our club and to push his career onwards.”
Joe Doherty celebrates his 100th birthday in the Lake of Shadows Hotel.(Photos- Kerrie Quinn, NWPRESSPICS)
artist Brigid Mulligan is honouring the twenty-year anniversary of her brother’s death in a motorcycle accident
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.