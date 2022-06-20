Search

20 Jun 2022

Matt Fitzpatrick achieves childhood dream with US Open victory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jun 2022 5:30 AM

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrated a dream come true after holding his nerve to secure his maiden major title in the 122nd US Open at Brookline.

Fitzpatrick carded his third 68 of the week to finish six under par, a shot ahead of playing partner Will Zalatoris and world number one Scottie Scheffler, who both narrowly missed birdie putts on the 18th to force a play-off.

“The feeling’s out of this world,” the 27-year-old from Sheffield said. “It is so cliche, but it’s stuff you dream of as a kid. To achieve it, I can retire a happy man tomorrow.

“I had the big monkey on my back of not winning over here, it’s all everybody talked about and to do it in a major, there’s nothing better.”

Fitzpatrick’s victory means he joins 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus as the only players to have won the US Amateur and US Open on the same course.

Nicklaus achieved the feat at Pebble Beach in 1961 and 1972, while Fitzpatrick won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013 with his brother Alex on the bag.

“Any time you’re sharing a record with Jack Nicklaus, it’s unbelievable,” Fitzpatrick added.

“So for me to have that as well is incredible. He called me up at the presentation to congratulate me. Coming from someone like that, it means the world.”

Round of the day

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama carded the lowest round of the day, and the week, to set a clubhouse target only three players could beat.

Shot of the day

Fitzpatrick had bogeyed the 10th and 11th to fall behind Zalatoris, but then holed an amazing putt across the 13th green to reignite his title challenge.

Statistic of the day

Top statistician Justin Ray sums up Fitzpatrick’s achievement in winning the US Amateur and US Open titles nine years apart, both at Brookline.

Toughest hole

The par-three second played as the toughest hole, perhaps unsurprisingly given it was 221 yards uphill. Five birdies, 15 bogeys and five double bogeys contributed to a scoring average of 3.375.

Easiest hole

The par-four 17th was the easiest hole for the first time, with 22 birdies and just six bogeys leading to a scoring average of 3.750.

When is the next major?

The final major of the year, the 150th Open Championship, takes place on the Old Course at St Andrews from July 14-17.

