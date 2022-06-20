Football rumours: Arsenal and Tottenham battling for Gabriel Jesus

What the papers say

A bitter tug of war is brewing over the future of Gabriel Jesus. The Daily Mirror reports north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are in a two-horse race in pursuit of the 25-year-old striker, with the Gunners believed to be leading the way. However, Tottenham’s offer of Champions League football could still sway Jesus to Spurs.

The Guardian reports Manchester City expect Raheem Sterling to depart the club in the summer, with Chelsea standing ready to step up their pursuit of the 27-year-old forward. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is desperate to strengthen his inconsistent attack, though Sterling is likely to have a wealth of other suitors.

Staying with Chelsea, the Daily Mail says the Blues are nearing a loan deal to send striker Romelu Lukaku back to his former club Inter Milan. The move is expected to net the club between £6million and £8.5m with add-ons.

Manchester United have offered 28-year-old defender Eric Bailly to Newcastle, according to the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Erik ten Hag makes clear most 'crucial' transfer targets for his Man Utd projecthttps://t.co/HiMYiLfgc7 pic.twitter.com/BrVS9ElGmZ — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 19, 2022

Sunderland, Huddersfield and Bristol City have £1m bids for Jack Rudoni rejected as Jackson bids to take Wimbledon uphttps://t.co/PjEMKewG3S — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 19, 2022

Players to watch

Jack Rudoni: The Sun reports Sunderland, Huddersfield and Bristol City have all made bids for the AFC Wimbledon midfielder.

Moussa Diaby: The paper also says Newcastle have been told they must pay Bayer Leverkusen £50m to sign the 22-year-old winger.