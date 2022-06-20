Search

20 Jun 2022

Bruce Buck to step down as Chelsea chairman

Bruce Buck is stepping down as chairman of Chelsea after almost 20 years in the role.

Buck, who will leave his post at the end of this month, will continue to be involved in the club as a senior advisor.

The news follows the completion of the Todd Boehly-led consortium’s takeover of Chelsea at the end of May.

Buck said on chelseafc.com: “I am proud to have helped Chelsea realise great success on the pitch and make a positive impact in the community. Now is the right time to step down and let new ownership build on the strong foundations we have in place.

“The owners have a compelling vision for Chelsea’s future, and I look forward to helping them achieve it in this new role alongside our incredible staff, players, coaches and supporters.”

Buck has been chairman since 2003 after playing a key role in Roman Abramovich’s acquisition of the club and has overseen huge success on the pitch for both the men’s and women’s teams and major development off it.

Boehly said: “Bruce has led Chelsea Football Club to the highest levels of international and domestic football, while also developing one of the most active social responsibility projects in sport. We thank Bruce for his service and his commitment to the club.”

