Search

20 Jun 2022

Injuries mean England turn to Billy Vunipola for tour to Australia

Injuries mean England turn to Billy Vunipola for tour to Australia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jun 2022 11:04 AM

England have turned to Billy Vunipola as the solution to their crisis at number eight after Eddie Jones recalled the powerful Saracens forward for next month’s tour to Australia.

Injuries to Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds have opened the door for Vunipola to make his first international appearance since last year’s Six Nations.

The 29-year-old had not appeared in an England squad until Jones named his 36-man touring party to face the Wallabies over three Tests, starting in Perth on Saturday week.

Vunipola was knocked out in the closing stages of Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final defeat by Leicester and a day later Jones suggested he would not be able to tour because of the head injury. He will compete with Tom Curry for the number eight jersey.

Joe Marler and Ben Youngs are notable absentees from the group that will depart for Australia on Tuesday, but veteran scrum-half Danny Care is present as he nudges closer to winning his first cap since 2018.

London Irish’s 19-year-old sensation Henry Arundell has been included after missing Sunday’s rout by the Barbarians because of a muscle strain, although he has been denoted as an ‘apprentice player’.

“Though we have 10 players unavailable due to injury, we have picked a very strong squad capable of winning the series,” head coach Jones said.

“This squad is a real mix of young, talented players and some very experienced, senior players and we’re looking forward to bringing the group together.

“This tour will be a great experience for the group and a crucial part of the team’s work towards the World Cup in 2023. We will continue to develop the base of the squad and how we want to play.

“We’ve put a lot of work into preparation for the tour over the past few weeks but now the hard work really begins when we finally get the squad on the plane and to Australia.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media