UEFA fines Rangers for incidents during Europa League victory over RB Leipzig

Rangers have been punished for incidents at the home leg of their Europa League semi-final victory over RB Leipzig last month.
The Ibrox club have been fined 6,000 Euros (£5,150) for the “throwing of objects” from the stand, while they have incurred an additional penalty for “lighting of fireworks” during the match on May 5, which the Scots won 3-1.
Details of the sanctions have just been released following a meeting earlier this month of UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body.
It means Rangers have incurred fines amounting to well over £100,000 during their run to the Europa League final after being penalised for several indiscretions in the earlier rounds.
Eileen Hegarty (seated left) pictured with US Observers Tom Foley and Sheila Fitzgerald and standing Paddy Harte (Chairperson of IFI), Shauna McClenaghan (CEO IDP) and Stephen Barrett (IFI)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.