Tuesday ‘very possible’ to be supplemented for Irish Derby

Aidan O’Brien has not ruled out the possibility of Tuesday taking on the colts in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday.

Winner of the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom on June 3, the day she actually turned three, if the daughter of Galileo runs she will be attempting to become the first filly to win Ireland’s premier Classic since the Frankie Dettori-ridden Balanchine in 1994.

Her victory in the Oaks was the fifth run of her career, but her third Classic, having finished placed in both the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Irish equivalent.

O’Brien, who does not appear to have a standout Irish Derby contender among his colts this season, will be looking for a 15th win in the race this weekend.

“It’s possible we could supplement Tuesday,” O’Brien told the PA news agency.

“I’ve very possible, but we’ll decide in the morning.”

O’Brien enjoyed another successful Royal Ascot last week, once again being crowned leading trainer at the meeting during five days which saw him land his 900th Group or Graded race. He also moved within one of Sir Michael Stoute as the leading trainer at the showpiece fixture with his 81st winner.

Tuesday’s Oaks form took a boost on Sunday when the Hollie Doyle-ridden Nashwa, third at Epsom, dropped down in distance to win the French Oaks at Chantilly.