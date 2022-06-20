Jack Cork signs new two-year contract to remain at Burnley

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork has signed a new two-year contract.
The 32-year-old’s previous deal had been due to expire this month but he has opted to remain at Turf Moor despite their relegation from the Premier League.
The news is a boost for the Clarets and new manager Vincent Kompany after a raft of departures, including Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, since the end of the last campaign.
Cork, who joined the club in a permanent move from Swansea in 2017 after a loan spell earlier in his career, follows striker Ashley Barnes in committing his immediate future.
Cork told the club’s website: “I’m really excited to go again. There is an exciting opportunity to try and get promoted out of a tough league and as soon as there was talks about extending my stay here, I couldn’t wait to sign.
“The chance to work with Vincent Kompany, someone I have played against for a number of years, and someone who has won everything as a player, is great, and it will be great to learn from him.”
