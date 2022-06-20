Fitzpatrick praised after US Open triumph – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 20.
Monday motivation from Gary Neville.
Antonio Rudiger was unveiled by Real Madrid.
Time off for Ruben Dias.
Becks enjoyed the sunshine.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin was in Milan.
Jos Buttler celebrated a milestone with Jason Roy.
Matt Fitzpatrick tasted US Open glory.
And the congratulations poured in.
His caddie ended a long wait for major success.
Lando Norris thanked McLaren fans after a “tough weekend” in Montreal.
It was a better weekend for Max Verstappen.
George Russell took the positives.
Carlos Sainz looked ahead to Silverstone after missing out on the win.
Wimbledon looked in good nick.
Emma Raducanu returned to SW19.
Stefanos Tsitsipas had a lot on his mind ahead of Wimbledon.
The Tour de France route still needs a bit of work.
Ukrainian families and Ukrainian elected member Svitlana Bohatyrchuk Kryvko pictured with AILG President Cllr Nicholas Crossan and Kerry Mayor Cllr Jimmy Moloney, Tralee Mayor Johnnie Wall
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.