Jack Ross appointed Dundee United manager after draw of ‘buzz and excitement’

Jack Ross explained that he was drawn by a sense of “buzz and excitement” after he was named as Dundee United’s new head coach.

The 46-year-old former Alloa, St Mirren, Sunderland and Hibernian manager has been appointed on a two-year contract.

Ross, who has been out of work since being sacked by the Easter Road club in December, replaces Tam Courts who left last week to take charge of Hungarian side Honved.

“I’ve had a spell out of management and was happy to have a break,” the new boss told the United website.

“I’ve had offers from Scotland, England and overseas to return to work but I haven’t had that real buzz of excitement that you need to go in and do a good job.

“In all the conversations I’ve had with the club, I’ve felt that buzz and excitement. I firmly believe I’ve been given a fantastic opportunity at a terrific football club.

“What we did last year was brilliant, but the challenge is to deliver consistent success to the club.

“There’s a historical aspect to this too. I grew up with Scottish football and I understand Dundee United’s historical standing in the game.

“It’s already a big club but the potential is there for it to continue growing.

“I’ve got to deliver success to meet those expectations. But part of the attraction for me is the fact there is big expectation from the fans. That’s something I’ve had at a lot of my previous clubs. It’s something I’ll embrace.”

Ross led Hibs to a first top-three finish in the Scottish Premiership for 16 years in the 2020/21 campaign, but was relieved of his duties six months ago following a poor run of form which saw the Easter Road side slip to seventh in the top flight.

“Jack Ross is one of the best managers we could have brought to the club,” said United’s sporting director Tony Asghar. “We’re delighted he’s here.

“He’s vastly experienced, he knows how to plan and build a squad.

“We have been working through a strategic plan for the last three-and-a-half years and this is an exciting part of that journey.

“We are building a good young squad that is balanced with experience with an aim to continually get into the top six and challenge in cup competitions.”