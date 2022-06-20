Search

20 Jun 2022

Matt Fitzpatrick’s caddie Billy Foster ready for ‘long party’ after US Open win

Matt Fitzpatrick’s caddie Billy Foster ready for ‘long party’ after US Open win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jun 2022 11:00 PM

Veteran caddie Billy Foster will party for a week after Matt Fitzpatrick’s US Open victory became the “shining jewel” of his lengthy career.

Leeds fan Foster and Sheffield United supporter Fitzpatrick put aside their footballing differences to form a brilliant team at Brookline, where Fitzpatrick added major championship glory to his 2013 US Amateur victory.

It was the 27-year-old’s maiden major title and also a first for Foster after a 40-year career which includes spells working for the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn.

“I’ve obviously had quite a few lovely days over the years with Seve and when Darren beat Tiger Woods to win the WGC Match Play,” Foster said.

“I’ve had a lot of great days at the Ryder Cup, but this is obviously the shining jewel, 100 per cent.

“I’ve got to admit I didn’t think it was going to happen for me. My time is running out. I’ve probably only got another two or three years of caddying left in me.

“Getting down to your last few majors, are you ever going to win one? Probably not. I’m so happy. I’m so happy for him (Fitzpatrick) too.

“He said to me on the 18th green, that’s the best I’ve ever played. It’s as good as I’ve ever seen anyone play from tee to green. To hit 17 out of 18 greens (in regulation) on that course in a US Open under that pressure, it’s hard to top that. It was just brilliant.”

Foster was on Bjorn’s bag when the Dane squandered a three-shot lead with four to play in the 2003 Open, and was working for Lee Westwood when he three-putted the 72nd hole to miss out on a play-off six years later at Turnberry.

“I’ve been out here for 40 years and I’d seen a lot of my mates win majors,” Foster added. “I had gone so close over the years.

“Darren had his chances, Thomas at Sandwich, Westy (losing) to (Phil) Mickelson at the Masters and three-putting at Turnberry. There was a lot of heartbreak in there, a lot of scar tissue.

“Someone said I’ve got that monkey off my back. It felt more like a gorilla. I’ll enjoy it now and I’ll enjoy it all this week. It will be one long party and I’m going to have a liver like a space hopper.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media