Jordy de Wijs joins Fortuna Dusseldorf from QPR

QPR have sold defender Jordy de Wijs to German side Fortuna Dusseldorf for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old, formerly of Hull, had a loan spell at the 2.Bundesliga outfit last season.
The Dutchman made 22 appearances for QPR, scoring one goal.
A statement on QPR’s official website read: “The club would like to thank Jordy for his efforts during his time with us, we wish him every success in the future.”
