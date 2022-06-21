Search

21 Jun 2022

Watford sell Cucho Hernandez to MLS side Columbus Crew

Watford sell Cucho Hernandez to MLS side Columbus Crew

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 4:44 PM

Cucho Hernandez has left Watford to sign for Columbus Crew for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old forward was on the books at Vicarage Road for five years, spending four of them on loan in Spain.

Sporting director Cristiano Giaretta admitted the English Football League’s ‘Rule of Eleven’ played a part in the Colombian’s departure from new head coach Rob Edwards’ squad.

Giaretta told Watford’s official website: “In the EFL, you can name no more than 11 non-homegrown players on your matchday teamsheet, so this is an important part of our thinking when it comes to player trading during this summer window.

“The coach has made it clear he wants no more than 11 non-homegrown players in his squad to ensure togetherness. He does not want a situation where a player cannot make the matchday squad simply because of eligibility.

“Rob was clear he wanted a different type of player who will occupy this non-homegrown place in the forward line.

“When you then have a player, like Cucho, that wants to leave because he cannot be guaranteed playing time, and you want to utilise your non-homegrown places carefully, then it became clear it was better to transfer the player.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media