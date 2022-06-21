Search

21 Jun 2022

Ryan Strain follows in footsteps of grandfather Gerry Baker by joining St Mirren

21 Jun 2022 5:55 PM

Ryan Strain is relishing the chance to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps after joining St Mirren on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old English-born Australian right-back has spent the majority of his senior career Down Under and joins Saints following his departure from Israeli side Maccabi Haifa, where he made 12 appearances last term.

Strain is the grandson of Gerry Baker, who played for the Buddies between 1958 and 1960 and earned a place in the club’s Hall of Fame after scoring 66 goals, including one in the 1959 Scottish Cup final triumph over Aberdeen.

“My grandad told me a lot of stories and I was very proud of him,” Strain told the Saints website after his move to the cinch Premiership club was announced.

“I was reading a lot of stuff in the stadium and looking at the pictures and just seeing what he did at St Mirren. It’s amazing and to represent that legacy means a lot to me.

“It means the world especially to my mum and her side of the family. They couldn’t believe it and I’m just buzzing to be here. As soon as I found out St Mirren was interested I was straight on the plane. I can’t wait to put the shirt on and show the fans what I can do.

“I’m a right-back/right wing-back who can also play in midfield. I’d say I’m an attacking full-back who likes to get forward and get balls into the box.

“I learnt a lot in Israel last year even though it didn’t go as planned with injuries and I can’t wait to get started here and prove myself again.”

