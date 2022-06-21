Zaha swims with sharks as Defoe shares wedding snaps – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 21.
Wilfried Zaha was under attack.
When Gary met Emma.
Jermain Defoe shared some wedding pics.
John Stones reflected on last season.
Marcus Rashford showed great control.
Burnley met their new boss.
Mohamed Salah shared some belated 30th birthday snaps.
Newcastle remembered Cheick Tiote.
Gary Neville was preaching positivity.
Villa and Becks toasted a royal birthday.
Ben Stokes received some special personalised boots.
Dawid Malan and Stuart Broad prepared.
Jason Roy was proud.
KP tested his son’s technique.
Joe Root through the years…
Holger Rune was beaten by Britain’s Ryan Peniston at Eastbourne.
Wimbledon preparation continued.
Adrian Lewis kept busy.
Sir Nick Faldo retired from full-time broadcasting.
Then and now.
Conor McGregor dropped anchor.
Sir Chris Hoy took part in the Hearts and Minds Relay.
