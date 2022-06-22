Search

22 Jun 2022

Football rumours: Real Madrid join Chelsea and Barcelona in Sterling chase

Football rumours: Real Madrid join Chelsea and Barcelona in Sterling chase

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 8:25 AM

What the papers say

Real Madrid have reportedly stepped up their interest in Raheem Sterling as a number of other clubs continue to circle the 27-year-old. The Daily Mirror says Madrid are ready to rival Chelsea and Barcelona for the Manchester City forward’s signature, however City are also keen to extend his contract.

Reims striker Hugo Ekitike is on the verge of a move to Newcastle, according to the Newcastle Chronicle. The 20-year-old is believed to be prepared to cut his summer break short in order to complete a move, though there are still some minor aspects of the deal to be ironed out.

The Manchester Evening News says Manchester United expect forward Anthony Martial to remain at the club next season due to a lack of interest in the 26-year-old.

The Daily Mail reports Arsenal and Newcastle are the frontrunners for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz. Citing Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, the paper says the Gunners and Magpies lead a wealth of clubs chasing the signature of the 26-year-old, who is set to enter the final year of his contract.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Robert Lewandowski: Sky Germany reports the Poland striker intends to leave Bayern Munich.

Jules Kounde: Barcelona do not want to pay Sevilla’s £51.5million asking price for the 23-year-old defender, according to Marca.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media