Search

22 Jun 2022

Home Affairs retired to Coolmore Australia

Home Affairs retired to Coolmore Australia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 2:31 PM

Australian sprinter Home Affairs has been retired to stud after connections revealed he “wasn’t 100 per cent sound” after his unplaced Royal Ascot run.

Trained by Chris Waller, Home Affairs had been a short price to emulate his King’s Stand-winning stablemate Nature Strip when he lined up in Saturday’s Platinum Jubilee Stakes.

However, the son of I Am Invincible finished 20th of 24 runners in the Group One and will now retire to Coolmore’s Australian breeding operation as a dual Group One winner having won the Coolmore Stud Stakes last year and beaten Nature Strip in this year’s Lightning.

“Home Affairs has been retired from racing and will come straight to Coolmore from quarantine following his return to Australia,” said Coolmore’s principal Tom Magnier.

“He wasn’t 100 per cent sound after the race on Saturday which may explain his disappointing effort. It was a great shame he didn’t give his true running as the form he showed in both of his Group One wins would have entitled him to win.

“Nature Strip was further proof if any was needed of the calibre of the Australian sprinters vis-a-vis the rest of the world.”

Waller was full of praise for his former inmate, adding: “Home Affairs is a fantastic looking individual and was a joy to train.

“He had everything we look for in a racehorse.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media