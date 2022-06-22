Search

22 Jun 2022

Mishriff firmly on course for Eclipse after workout

Mishriff firmly on course for Eclipse after workout

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 5:31 PM

David Egan put Mishriff through his paces on the Newmarket gallops on Wednesday morning as the Coral-Eclipse approaches.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old has not been seen since disappointing in defence of his Saudi Cup title on dirt.

But Mishriff has won over £11,000,000 in prize money and it would be foolish to write him off at Sandown – especially based on his six-length victory in last year’s Juddmonte International at York, when subsequent Group One winner Alenquer and multiple top-level scorer Love chased him home.

Having finished third in the Eclipse 12 months ago to last year’s French Derby winner St Mark’s Basilica, this year’s Chantilly hero Vadeni – who needs to be supplemented – is favourite with the sponsors.

“Mishriff will go to the Eclipse, he was on the Cambridge Road for a blow-out today and was on the July Course on Saturday with Rab Havlin and David Egan rode him today. Both of those went quite well,” said Ted Voute, racing manager to owner Prince Faisal.

“I think he might be going in as something of a forgotten horse, but I quite like that as it kind of takes the pressure off.

“John is in form with his horses and if he can get him back to where he was in last year’s Juddmonte then he should be there or thereabouts, with any luck.

“As John proved with Nashwa at the weekend bringing her back to win a Classic 16 days after her previous run, there’s nobody better at doing it.

“I’d say the Eclipse and the Juddmonte are the two major aims for him.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media