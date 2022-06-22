Sheffield Wednesday sign striker Michael Smith from Rotherham

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of striker Michael Smith from local rivals Rotherham.
The 30-year-old was out of contract at the Millers, having led them to promotion to the Championship last term.
Smith, who scored 25 goals in all competitions last season, follows Ben Heneghan, David Stockdale and Will Vaulks through the door at Wednesday so far this summer.
Donegal TD Joe McHugh has said the Bill as it stands does need amendments and there are a number of elements that need to be changed
Campaigners say they have ruled nothing out in their efforts to achieve a scheme that meets their demands.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.