24 Jun 2022

On this day in 2014: Luis Suarez bites Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini at World Cup

24 Jun 2022 7:00 AM

Luis Suarez found himself at the centre of another biting storm on this day in 2014.

The incident took place in the group stages of the World Cup as Uruguay progressed to the last 16 after beating Italy 1-0.

However, the result was overshadowed by the then Liverpool striker clashing with Giorgio Chiellini, leaving teeth marks on the Italian defender’s shoulder.

Suarez then fell to the floor holding his mouth and Chiellini protested the Uruguayan forward had dived.

Chiellini told Italian television station Rai TV afterwards: “It was ridiculous not to send Suarez off. It is clear, clear-cut.

“Then there was the obvious dive afterwards because he knew very well that he did something that he shouldn’t have done.”

Suarez had previously been banned for biting opponents, receiving a 10-match ban in 2013 for biting Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic and being banned for seven games in 2010 while playing for Ajax for biting PSV Eindhoven’s Otman Bakkal.

He was subsequently punished for the bite by FIFA, receiving a four-month suspension from all football and handed a nine-game international ban, as well as being fined 100,000 Swiss francs.

Uruguay were knocked out of the last 16 of the tournament after being beaten 2-0 by Colombia, while Suarez returned to football by making his Barcelona debut in an El Clasico clash in October that year.

