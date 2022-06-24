Search

24 Jun 2022

Paolo Banchero joins Orlando Magic as first pick in NBA Draft

Paolo Banchero joins Orlando Magic as first pick in NBA Draft

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 10:14 AM

Orlando Magic made Paolo Banchero the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Banchero, who has only played one season at college level with Duke, follows in the footsteps of Shaquille O’Neal after he was the number one pick by Magic in 1992.

The draft was also notable for Jeremy Sochan being picked ninth overall by the San Antonio Spurs, which made him the first British player selected in the draft in more than a decade since Ryan Richards was chosen by Spurs in 2010.

Forward Banchero’s selection started a night of glitz and glamour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday and a return to usual tradition.

The 2020 and 2021 draft picks had to be moved from its normal June date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Banchero selected by Magic, it allowed Oklahoma City Thunder to pick Gonzaga centre Chet Holmgren with their second selection.

Forward Jabari Smith, of Auburn, was chosen by Houston Rockets as the third pick of the evening in New York.

Sochan’s position in the top 10 made it a memorable night for Great Britain.

Oklahoma-born Sochan has a Polish mother and American father but grew up in England and played for Solent Kestrels in Southampton before he continued his development with Milton Keynes-based MK Trojans.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media