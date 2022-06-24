Search

24 Jun 2022

Jonny May a doubt for England’s series opener against Australia due to Covid-19

Jonny May a doubt for England’s series opener against Australia due to Covid-19

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 11:35 AM

England have suffered an early setback on their tour to Australia after Jonny May became a doubt for the series opener because of a positive Covid-19 test.

May’s case was confirmed on Friday after he became symptomatic upon arriving in Perth and under government guidelines he must spend the next seven days in self-isolation.

No other members of the touring party have been affected and while Eddie Jones has refused to rule the Gloucester wing out of the opening Test on July 2, it appears unlikely he will be involved.

May underwent knee surgery in January and, having made his comeback as a replacement against Saracens earlier this month, he started last Sunday’s rout against the Barbarians.

Already short of match fitness and facing a week in his hotel room, England’s second most prolific try scorer behind Rory Underwood will have little opportunity to prove he is ready to face the Wallabies.

“We’re not going to rule Jonny May out at this stage. We’ll just see how he is,” Jones said.

“Potentially he’ll be available next Thursday to train, so we’ll have a look to see what he’s like because he’s experienced and he’s showed in his first game back against the Barbarians that he’s lacking game time and that he’s got his best rugby ahead of him.

“We’ll just monitor his situation and make an assessment closer to the day when he gets out.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media