Search

24 Jun 2022

FA charges Bristol Rovers after pitch invasion during win over Scunthorpe

FA charges Bristol Rovers after pitch invasion during win over Scunthorpe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 5:32 PM

Bristol Rovers have been charged by the Football Association following a pitch invasion towards the end of their 7-0 win over Scunthorpe which sealed promotion on the final day of the Sky Bet League Two season.

Rovers struck five times in the second half at the Memorial Stadium to make up their goal difference deficit Northampton, which had been five, to go up by the barest of margins.

The match was halted for 16 minutes after Elliot Anderson’s 85th-minute seventh goal prompted a pitch invasion before Rovers saw out the match when play eventually resumed.

Avon and Somerset Police subsequently imposed sanctions over fan misconduct – including a ban for a 16-year-old boy who admitted assaulting a Scunthorpe player during the pitch invasion.

On Thursday, the FA announced its own disciplinary action.

A statement read: “Bristol Rovers FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 and E20.2 following their EFL League Two fixture against Scunthorpe United FC on Saturday 7 May 2022.

“It is alleged that in the 85th minute of the fixture, Bristol Rovers FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area.

“It is further alleged that at the conclusion of the fixture, Bristol Rovers FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

“The club has until Monday 4 July 2022 to provide a response.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media