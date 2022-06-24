Search

24 Jun 2022

Mark Warburton joins David Moyes’ coaching staff at West Ham

Mark Warburton joins David Moyes’ coaching staff at West Ham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 7:45 PM

Mark Warburton has been appointed first-team assistant coach at West Ham.

The 59-year-old has had spells in charge of Brentford, Rangers, Nottingham Forest and QPR and led the Hoops to a top-half finish in the Championship last season before leaving the club at the end of the season.

Warburton will take up his new role when the Hammers return for pre-season training at the weekend and will join Billy McKinlay, Paul Nevin, Kevin Nolan and Xavi Valero on David Moyes’ coaching team.

Warburton said: “It’s a huge privilege to be joining West Ham United to work as part of David Moyes’ backroom staff.

“West Ham have made incredible progress in recent seasons, continually making forward strides to move the club in a positive direction.

“I am excited about coming in and adding my own experience and know-how to what is an incredibly strong coaching team here.”

Moyes added: “Mark is hugely experienced and has a fine track record, having managed at a number of clubs over the course of his career.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media