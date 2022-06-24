Andy Rinomhota joins Cardiff after ending long spell at Reading

Cardiff have signed midfielder Andy Rinomhota on a three-year contract.
Rinomhota, 25, has spent the last seven years at Cardiff’s Sky Bet Championship rivals Reading, where he played 139 games and scored four goals.
“I spoke with the manager (Steve Morison), and I liked his ideas and his plans moving forward,” Rinomhota told the official Cardiff website.
“His ambitions were in line with mine, and the philosophy he wants to play with suits my style of football.
“The club has a good history and a good reputation.”
Bluebirds boss Morison said: “He’s a top player, and he wanted to come and play for us.
“He had a tough year last year with a couple of injuries, but before that he played two 40-plus game seasons.
“He was a top player for Reading. We’ll manage him right, and we hope to get 40 top quality games out of him this year.”
A group of children and teenagers with Cllr Martin McDermott, leas-chathaoirleach, Donegal County Council enjoying the sunshine at the official opening of Portaleen viewing point
Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG) hands over the Cathaoirleach's chain of office to Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind). PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.