Brighton sign striker Simon Adingra from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland

Brighton have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra on a four-year contract.
The 20-year-old arrives from Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjaelland, for whom he has played since January 2020.
Adingra, a product of Ghana’s Right To Dream Academy, scored 10 goals in 33 appearances last season.
Brighton technical director David Weir said: “We’re delighted to welcome Simon to the club.
“He’s an exciting young player who has had a terrific start to his career in Denmark.
“He’s a creative offensive player who can play on both sides and is very good in one-on-one situations.
“He’s a talented young player who we’ve had an eye on for a while, and we’re looking forward to helping him with his development.”
