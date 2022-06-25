Search

25 Jun 2022

New mum Demi Stokes hails openness and inclusivity of women’s football

New mum Demi Stokes hails openness and inclusivity of women’s football

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jun 2022 1:41 PM

New mum Demi Stokes has hailed the authenticity of women’s football that has allowed her to speak openly about her family life.

The 30-year-old full-back will be gunning to help England claim Women’s Euro 2022 glory on home soil this summer, with hopes hoisted after Friday’s 5-1 thrashing of the Netherlands.

Stokes and partner Katie welcomed baby Harlen in May, with the couple relishing getting to grips with parenting ever since.


While the men’s game continues to see individuals taking the step of coming out in order to provide role models to a community, top figures in women’s football see no need to make such statements.

And Manchester City star Stokes believes the openness and inclusivity that runs right through women’s football is central to what clearly represents a freeing situation.

“I think it’s about being comfortable with yourself, and the men’s game is very different, there’s a lot of taboo there, and I think you can see there are players (in the men’s game) that are starting to come out and the more players that do that does encourage the next person,” said Stokes.

“So I think it’s obviously a slow process but within our game (the women’s game) we welcome everyone and I think that’s good.

“I think as well sharing my story and being quite open and honest about a lot of things, I think can help a lot of people, so I think it’s about using my voice.

“And some topics are uncomfortable, and I don’t know everything, but I think it’s about me being in a position and using my platform to help the next person.”

When quizzed on what makes women’s football different, Stokes continued: “I don’t think I have the answer to that but I think our fans are great, and team-mates and stuff, and it’s just about ‘be yourself’, being authentic with it, and if you open up on it nobody can pull you up on that.

“Equally as well, the support that you have around you does make it easier. But it’s about being yourself, and people will love you for who you are and who you want to be.”

As the adjustment to motherhood comes alongside England’s major-tournament summer, Stokes admitted balance will prove crucial.

She added: “I think obviously it will change things in terms of balancing life. We travel a lot as well so, in terms of that aspect, that will be difficult leaving, and stuff like that.

“But I think on a positive note I can use that (parenthood) as extra motivation and he can give me an extra ‘up’ as well, so I think it’s all just a blessing and it’s all positive.”

England will start their Euros campaign by hosting Austria on Wednesday, July 6, with Stokes revelling in matches being staged in front of sold-out crowds.

“The game’s gone on leaps and bounds; you’ve only got to look at the stadiums that the tournament is being held at, the ticket sales being so impressive,” said Stokes.

“I think it’s about focusing on the positive and the here-and-now – we were in that position before, we’re not now – and now it’s about keeping the ball rolling, keeping the momentum going forward and saying ‘what we’re doing is the right thing’.

“You’ve only got to look at the ticket sales and where the stadiums are held to see you’re going to get all types of fans, all different spectators from different avenues, and it’s about welcoming everyone.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media