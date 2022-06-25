Search

25 Jun 2022

Goodwood on Pogo’s agenda after Criterion success

Pogo set up a possible tilt at Goodwood’s Lennox Stakes with a gritty display in the House Of Cavani Menswear Criterion Stakes at Newmarket.

The Charlie Hills-trained six-year-old entire appears to be in the form of his life and followed up a win at Haydock last time out – defying a Group Three penalty in the process.

He looked a sitting duck as Sunray Major, with James Doyle replacing Frankie Dettori on the John Gosden and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old, looking a huge threat, but Pogo gamely battled back and went away to win by two lengths.

“That was really good. He has been a star. He had a penalty to carry but the track suits him really well and once he hit the rising ground, he was gone,” said Hills of the 18-5 winner.

“It looked like Sunray Major might pass him, but he is tough and he loves his racing. He has got a big heart and it looks like he is improving a bit.

“There was not much on for him and with a dry forecast it made sense to come here. I think we will probably go for the Lennox Stakes next at Goodwood.”

Rebel’s Romance was given a 33-1 quote for the Breeders’ Cup Classic by Betfair after getting back to winning ways in the House Of Cavani Menswear Fred Archer Stakes.

Winner of the UAE Derby in 2021 for Charlie Appleby, he showed little in two starts in Dubai earlier this year.

William Buick was on board and said of the 9-4 favourite: “Charlie felt he was the right horse for me to ride out of the two (stablemate Kemari was second).

“He lost his form this winter in Dubai on dirt, but don’t forget as a three-year-old he was a five-length UAE Derby winner, but that was all on dirt and the turf is very different.”

Buick and Appleby had earlier teamed up to win the It’s Racing Staff Week Maiden Fillies’ Stakes with the impressive Fairy Cross (evens favourite).

Appleby said: “I was pleased with that. She ran an OK race on her first start which was won by a nice filly (Mawj).

“We certainly came forward for that run and she needed a little bit of time between her first and second run, but she has done it well today. She could do no more than beat what was in front of her.

“William was pleased with her. Potentially we will look at some black type races now with her and I feel she is a filly that should pick up some black type before the season is out.”

Buick also won on Harry and Roger Charlton’s Ashky (15-8 favourite) in the Time Test Fillies’ Handicap.

The Gosden and Dettori split has garnered plenty of the headlines in recent days and one of his possible mounts, Mimikyu (15-8) scored under Robert Havlin.

