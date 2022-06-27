Jodie Burrage comes to the aid of unwell ball boy at Wimbledon

Great Britain’s Jodie Burrage came to the aid of a ball boy who was taken ill during her first-round defeat to Lesia Tsurenko.
The youngster looked unsteady on his feet early in the second set of her 6-2 6-3 loss and the 23-year-old Briton attended to him, offering an energy gel from her bag and a drink.
The crowd also helped out, passing some Percy Pig sweets to her during a five-minute delay.
The ball boy was later treated by paramedics and left in a wheelchair.
The loss saw Burrage, whose impressive form in the run up to Wimbledon has seen her climb into the top 150, become the first Briton to lose at this year’s tournament.
