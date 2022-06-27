Search

27 Jun 2022

Ange Postecoglou willing to be patient to get ‘right’ players in at Celtic

Ange Postecoglou willing to be patient to get ‘right’ players in at Celtic

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jun 2022 7:35 PM

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists he is willing to be patient to get the “right” players in as he relishes having a “clean” pre-season to prepare his squad for their return to the Champions League group stage.

The Hoops have been relatively quiet in the transfer market so far, with goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist the only new arrival and Cameron Carter-Vickers having made his loan move from Tottenham permanent.

The Celtic players returned to training on Monday to gear up for the new campaign but with the squad already in good shape compared to last summer and the first European match not until September – unlike last year when they started in July – Postecoglou is in no major rush to get new additions in.

“Last year I was really keen to get people in the building and we knew we’d have a few leaving as well so it was a real hectic time,” he said in an interview with Celtic TV.

“The January window, we worked a little bit more methodically. We knew what we wanted and we got it in early. But I’m not one to rush things. It’s about getting the right players in.

“It’s not just about them as players, it’s about them as people. For that to happen, we can’t put timelines on things. Obviously the earlier we can get players in, the better but we’ve got a unique scenario of having a clean pre-season without any competitive games which is a great advantage for us.

“Apart from strengthening the squad, just being able to work with the group of players we had last season in pre-season is going to be invaluable because most of them either missed pre-season or we threw them in during the season.

“Even working with the existing squad over the next three or four weeks with the coaching staff will be invaluable.”

Celtic won the league and the Premier Sports Cup last term, but Postecoglou insists his only target for the season ahead is to see improvement.

“We didn’t set out with any specific targets last year, it was just to be the best we could possibly be,” he said. “It will be the same this year.

“If we can improve on everything we do, we’re going to finish in a pretty good spot. You don’t know what that means in terms of a tangible result but every year I’ve started a football season I want it to be the best it can possibly be, and that’s our aim.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media