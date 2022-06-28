Australian great Glen Boss backs Dettori to bounce back

Three-time Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Glen Boss has backed Frankie Dettori to continue to show his talents in the saddle.

Now retired, Boss won all there was to win in Australia and will be forever associated with Makybe Diva and her three successive victories in the ‘race that stops a nation’. He also won the Cox Plate on the great mare, as he did with So You Think, Ocean Park and Sir Dragonet.

Dettori and John Gosden are on a well-publicised “sabbatical”, but Boss told Racing.com: “He’s still very good at his job.

What a legend, what a career 🤝 3️⃣-time Melbourne Cup winning jockey @boss_glen has announced his retirement 🐎 Relive those three iconic victories with Makybe Diva 👇 pic.twitter.com/rpgWas9Cpi — World Horse Racing (@WHR) November 25, 2021

“I’d have him on any horse, in any race, any day of the week.”

Boss also touched on what it is like for high-profile jockeys towards the end of their careers.

“More than ever, you have to be pressing and pressing and proving and I got sick of that,” he said.

“That’s one of the things that stopped me riding, I got so sick of having to try to prove myself to everyone all the time.”