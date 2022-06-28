Thunder forecast for Haydock

Thunder Legend looks the one to beat in the Gero Kolorseal Handicap at Haydock for the powerful combination of William Haggas and Tom Marquand.

Having got off the mark at the third time of asking for Hugo Palmer last season, he went to Haggas when Palmer made the move to Cheshire.

He has since had three outings for his new handler and has been placed on all of them, all from a mark of 84. While that suggests the handicapper has him where he wants him, last time out he chased home the progressive Outgate at Chester who is now rated 98 and has been the subject of interest from abroad.

There is nothing of that class in this and Haggas has reached for first-time cheekpieces which may eke out a length or two of improvement.

Haggas also applies first-time headgear to Soulcombe in the Selecta Systems 40th Anniversary Handicap.

He is harder to make a case form, but as he is by Frankel and out of the Group One-winning mare Ribbons he is given one more chance now handicapping.

In three starts he has been ultimately well beaten but a mark of 68, a gelding operation and blinkers will mean after this there are very few options left.

It would be no surprise at all to see Kevin Ryan’s Captain Winters take a big step forward from his debut when he runs in the Tuffx Glass EBF Novice Stakes.

Unlike days of old when Ryan’s juveniles used to be cherry-ripe first time, he now plays the patient game and they tend to improve markedly for a first run.

There was also plenty to like about his first effort at Haydock when fourth to a Godolphin odds-on shot over six furlongs but this step up in trip.

Rogue Star may have let down favourite-backers at Sandown but did little wrong and was beaten just over a length.

He is out again in the Supporting Stable Staff Week Handicap and it looks a slight drop in class at Yarmouth.

Talking of drops in grade Sunningdale faces a big one in the James Cowper Kreston Centenary Novice Stakes at Newbury.

Paul and Oliver Cole’s juvenile was a springer in the market for the Chesham at Royal Ascot but failed to make the grade.

He had shown promise on debut over five furlongs, though, and having seemingly failed to see out seven at this stage of his career, this race over six should prove spot on.

Harry and Roger Charlton’s Noya is of definite interest in the RFE International Fillies’ Handicap.

Off the mark second time out at Kempton in April, she was then beaten less than two lengths by Clitheroe trying to give her 7lb. The winner is now rated 93.

Noya began life in handicaps off 78 and finished third on her most recent outing, with the second since winning a decent race. Noya lost a shoe that day too so is surely capable of better.

Alan King’s Admiralty House finished second in a decent race at Salisbury and while a mark of 79 could not be described as lenient, he is open to plenty more improvement in the Punter Southall Handicap.

In The Storm looks to be the reason Hollie Doyle is going to Epsom. Archie Watson’s juvenile ran green on debut when fourth and should take a big step forward in the Coral ‘Beaten-By-A-Length’ Free Bet British EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes.

Gordon Elliott and Sean Bowen have emerged as a partnership to follow and Ash Tree Meadow can continue their good recent run in the Secure Air Parks Edinburgh Airport Parking Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Perth.

An eight-length winner at Perth, he goes up half a mile in trip.

SELECTIONS:

BELLEWSTOWN: 4.35 All Things Nice, 5.10 Hot Sunset, 5.45 Royal Tribute, 6.20 Dinamine, 6.55 Twenty To Three, 7.30 Jarvis, 8.00 Britzka, 8.30 Taipan.

EPSOM: 6.01 Songo, 6.36 In The Storm, 7.11 Papa Cocktail, 7.45 Secret Strength, 8.15 Hyanna, 8.50 Myriad.

HAYDOCK: 1.00 Boudica Bay, 1.30 Greek Flame, 2.00 Soulcombe, 2.30 Captain Winters, 3.00 THUNDER LEGEND (NAP), 3.30 Substantial, 4.00 Knight Of Honour.

NEWBURY: 5.20 Taaqat, 5.53 Statu Of Liberty, 6.28 Sunningdale, 7.03 Noya, 7.38 Admiralty House, 8.08 Precisely, 8.40 Queen Of Comedy.

PERTH: 1.40 Noble Birth, 2.10 Release The Kraken, 2.40 Ash Tree Meadow, 3.10 Kayfast Warrior, 3.40 Golden Taipan, 4.10 Big Difference, 4.40 Iron Heart.

TIPPERARY: 5.00 Poet’s Cottage, 5.35 Ricky Bobby, 6.10 Saint Roi, 6.45 Troubled Times, 7.20 Kingston Retreat, 7.50 Alfieri, 8.20 King Of The Park.

YARMOUTH: 1.50 Franco Grasso, 2.20 Big Little Lie, 2.50 Princeville, 3.20 Western Writer, 3.50 Rogue Star, 4.20 Smitten. 4.50 Mr Fayez.

DOUBLE: Thunder Legend and Noya.